× IHA executive director announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The board of directors for the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) announced Wednesday executive director Rufus “Bud” Myers is retiring.

Myers held the role for nearly 18 years. The IHA said in a statement he “elevated the quality of affordable housing in Indianapolis and been instrumental in creating new partnerships and housing opportunities for low to moderate income families.”

Myers said in his announcement that he loves his job but is looking forward to retirement.

“Leaving a job you love is never easy but it’s something we all will encounter the longer we live and remain committed to the work we have been called to do. Serving as executive director of the Indianapolis Housing Agency has been one of the greatest joys of my career. The IHA staff, board of directors, our city leaders and stakeholders have worked tirelessly to improve the affordable housing landscape in our city and I commend them for a job well done,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and attending to my overall health as I settle into retirement. I want to thank Mayor Hogsett and the entire administration for their support during this transition.”

Jennifer Green, president of Insight Development Corporation, will serve as interim executive director. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is conducting a nationwide search for someone to take over the role permanently.

“On behalf of the entire board directors I want to thank Bud Myers for his untiring service to the Indianapolis Housing Agency. His dedication to the agency and commitment to our community is unprecedented and we value all that he has done throughout the years,” said IHA board president Chris Barney. “While it is never easy when an organization changes leadership, we are fortunate to have Jennifer Green serve as our interim director. Her knowledge of affordable housing coupled with her tenure with IHA will ensure we are able to maintain our momentum and experience a smooth transition while a new executive director is identified,” he added.

Myers’ last day on the job will be Aug. 31. Green will take over the following day.