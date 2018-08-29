× HOA board asks city to make overnight street parking illegal in Greenwood subdivision

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A homeowners association board is asking the City of Greenwood to make overnight street parking illegal, but only in their subdivision.

The president of the Tuscany Village HOA board presented a letter to the Greenwood City Council August 20. It asks the council to pass an ordinance that would reinforce existing Tuscany Village bylaws by placing signs around the subdivision saying “No Overnight Street Parking 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM.”

Instead of receiving a letter or email from the HOA board, violators could be ticketed by Greenwood police.

The letter cites several public safety reasons for passing the ordinance, including recent car break-ins, vandalism, prowlers and stalkers.

“Parking overnight has ceased a nuisance for residents when their driveways are blocked and causing a blind spot for existing vehicles,” the letter also stated.

Like many subdivisions, Tuscany Village already has rules against overnight street parking. The issue is still a matter of debate among residents. But many homeowners in Tuscany Village say they didn’t know this issue was being brought to city council until a few hours before the meeting.

“It was presented as a community petition, something representing all homeowners,” said Tuscany Village resident Andrea Emerson. “But homeowners didn’t know about it.”

“We received a letter in our homeowners package the same day that that council meeting was going to be held,” Tuscany Village resident Angela Thompson said.

Tuscany Village resident, Jason Mueller thinks making the parking ban a city ordinance would be a misuse of Greenwood police resources, and doesn’t like the idea of officers enforcing different rules in different subdivisions.

“You got police officers that are busy with real life problems, not a car being parked on the street,” Mueller said. “It should remain a neighborhood covenant. It should be enforced by our company that manages our neighborhood and that’s that.”

Since the issue is still a pending matter before the city council, Greenwood police officials would only say if the council passes an ordinance, they will enforce it.

The Tuscany Village HOA board did not respond to an email seeking comment. The board’s parent management company, Main Street Management, declined to comment on the matter.

City Councilmember David Hopper, who represents voters in Tuscany Village, encouraged interested parties to contact him in order to express their thoughts.

The proposal is expected to come up on first reading at the city council’s next meeting on September 5.