A few storms Wednesday and much less heat by Thursday

Expect plenty of dry hours--especially midday--but we will see a few storms over the course of our day. There are already storms sliding through early Wednesday morning. Wednesday's highs won't be as oppressive as Tuesday's 90 degrees but still expect deep summer heat and humidity.

With some dry time midday Wednesday, the Indians game should be able to begin on time. Isolated afternoon storms could lead to problems before the game is over. Main concerns with these storms will be wind and heavy rain. Lightning will also be a concern for Victory Field.

This rain is being pushed in ahead of a cold front. Once that front gets through, we'll get much cooler and drier air come Thursday.

There will be scattered to isolated storms Wednesday, meaning a storm or two for your town with plenty of dry hours in between.

Rain totals will be as low as a few tenths of an inch to up to a half-inch out of thunderstorms. We're already within a half-inch of normal rainfall for the summer.

Behind the cold front is much cooler air, so expect Thursday morning to be refreshingly and comfortably cool.

That'll translate into a pleasantly below average Thursday that will be perfect for a BBQ or mowing the lawn. Plan to get outdoors Thursday!

A small rain chance has crept into the forecast for Friday, but temperatures will stay seasonable. Heat, humidity, and limited rain are expected this weekend.