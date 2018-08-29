Despite a rising death toll, IMPD is having a successful year arresting homicide suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As the homicide toll in Indy strikes 102, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is finding some success in arresting suspects. So far in 2018, the department has cleared nearly 70% percent of homicide cases, which is an improvement over last years rate in the high 40’s.

Chief Bryan Roach credits the public for part of the success. He said increased cooperation is leading to more people giving information to detectives. The 60 arrests made this year already surpasses the number of arrests last year.

“It’s people discussing what they see with us," Chief Roach said, "It’s police officers engaging, and trying to create more trust, so people will come forward.”

Chief Roach said police all too often see simple disputes end in gun violence, which on occasion can lead to easier cases to solve.

“At times you have a lot more information there, theres more pieces to put together," Chief Roach said.

IMPD is still working to clear cases from 2017, and have made arrests in 12 case so far this year.