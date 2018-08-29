× Bride’s rant about canceled wedding, $1,500 guest ‘attendance fee’ goes viral

Would you attend a wedding if you had to pay more than $1,500 to help the bride and groom make their “dream” day a reality?

A woman who’s come to be known as “Canadian Susan” set the internet on fire this week with a rant about her failed attempt at a $60,000 CAD ($46,323 USD) wedding. She said she’d asked friends and family members to foot the bill for the extravagant destination nuptials in Aruba.

However, it fell apart when only eight guests RSVP’d with checks for $1,500 CAD ($1,150 USD), leaving her well short of her goal. The woman said her maid of honor had committed $5,000 CAD while her ex-fiancé’s family pledged $3,000 CAD.

That left her well short of the goal, even though they’d saved up $15,000 CAD. She canceled the wedding—and broke up with the prospective groom. Now, her rant about the whole situation is getting international attention.

“So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party [sic],” she wrote in Facebook post that began simply enough with “Dear Friends.”

She’d dreamed of a “fairytale” day. The $60,000 wedding, it seems, came at the advice of a psychic.

“A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?” she wrote. “All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.”

She said she just wanted “to be a Kardashian for a day” and then live her “life like normal.”

“I SPECIFICALLY, I mean SPECIFICALLY asked for cash gifts. How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding?”

After only eight people RSVP’d, her ex’s family rescinded their offer. More people backed out, including the maid of honor.

“To cancel everything would have been more than $5k,” she wrote. “Desperately, we resent our invites and asked people to donate what they could. I mean seriously, people, what is $1,000? What is $1,500? Clearly, not a lot.”

She set up a GoFundMe page that netted only $250. Clearly, it wasn’t going to happen. Her fiancé suggested a Las Vegas wedding, an idea she thoroughly shot down.

“I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, raggedy, filthy, [expletive]-like Vegas weddings,” she wrote. “Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics and the get rich fast fallacy?”

The story sounds too good to be true—too perfect of a rant in the social media era. But according to the Daily Mail, a woman claiming to be “Canadian Susan’s” cousin said the post was out of character and speculated that she may have been drinking when she wrote it.

She said Susan is a real person and only left the post up for 15 minutes before taking it down.

As for the post’s authenticity, Snopes couldn’t verify the story:

…we cannot verify the authenticity of either “Susan’s” rant or the musings of her “cousin,” which were posted after the tirade first went viral. We were also unable to verify the existence of Susan using the name of her child (included in one of the screenshots), nor were we able to find any GoFundMe campaign relating to “Susan’s” wedding despite the references to one found in the tirade. This might mean that no such campaign ever existed, or it might mean that it has simply since been deleted.

You can read the whole rant here.