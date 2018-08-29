Bar called Kirkwood Stacks to replace 18-and-over club near IU campus

Location of new Kirkwood Stacks (Photo from 2017)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The owners of Kilroy’s in Bloomington have closed their 18-and-over nightclub and replaced it with another traditional bar.

Co-owner Kevin Fitzpatrick told the Herald Times on Monday that Kilroy’s Recess is no longer in operation and it is being rebranded as Kirkwood Stacks.

The closure comes a year after Kilroy’s Recess opened, replacing Kilroy’s Dunkirk, which previously occupied the space near Indiana University’s Sample Gates.

The 18-and-up club drew criticism during its short run because it also sold alcohol to those of legal age. Mayor John Hamilton and his office were among the critics.

“It’s a source of concern from a public safety perspective,” said Mary Catherine Carmichael, Director of Communications for Hamilton’s office.

Despite the criticism, Fitzpatrick told the Herald Times that the club never received any violations in the time that it was open.

The club was also critiqued for a tweet that some said supported “rape culture.”

According to the newspaper, finishing touches are still being added to Kirkwood Stacks, but it is currently open. It will reportedly have retro video game systems and other games that customers can use for free.

