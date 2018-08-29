Armed suspects holed up inside Noblesville home after gaming equipment sale gone wrong, police say

Posted 5:18 am, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:33AM, August 29, 2018

Photo from scene on August 29, 2019

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Multiple police agencies and SWAT are at the scene of an armed robbery investigation in Noblesville.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryant Orem says police responded to a robbery report at a home in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies tell us the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment, but it deteriorated into a robbery. The victims describe the robbers as two armed black males. Since that time, all occupants of the home have left the residence but the two suspects are still in the house.

“This is not a random act by any means. Homeowners don’t need to be concerned about that,” Orem said. Orem reiterated that anyone thinking about selling an item should do so in a safe place.

Officers from multiple agencies including Indiana State Police are still on the scene as of 4:45 a.m. The residence is located in a small subdivision so traffic should not be impacted if the situation continues into morning rush hour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s