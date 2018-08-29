× Armed suspects holed up inside Noblesville home after gaming equipment sale gone wrong, police say

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Multiple police agencies and SWAT are at the scene of an armed robbery investigation in Noblesville.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryant Orem says police responded to a robbery report at a home in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies tell us the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment, but it deteriorated into a robbery. The victims describe the robbers as two armed black males. Since that time, all occupants of the home have left the residence but the two suspects are still in the house.

“This is not a random act by any means. Homeowners don’t need to be concerned about that,” Orem said. Orem reiterated that anyone thinking about selling an item should do so in a safe place.

Officers from multiple agencies including Indiana State Police are still on the scene as of 4:45 a.m. The residence is located in a small subdivision so traffic should not be impacted if the situation continues into morning rush hour.