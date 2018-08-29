× A cooler, less humid Thursday for central Indiana

A cold front moved across central Indiana late Wednesday and brought a few showers during the day.

Milder air behind the front will be with us for the next 48 hours. Humidity will be lower and temperatures will be cooler.

Expect a few morning clouds and a sunny Thursday afternoon with highs near 80s degrees.

Our weather will stay comfortable on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Highs will move back to near 90 for the holiday weekend with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms each day through Labor Day.

We have now had 30, 90-degree days this Summer.

Temperature have been above average this month.

Rainfall has been above average this month.

We still have a rainfall deficit for the season.

Expect a cooler, less humid Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have a great night for football in West Lafayette.

Expect dry weather in Cincinnati for the Colts final preseason game.

Highs will be back near 90 this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for a few late day storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for a few late day storms.

NFL regular season kickoff and the 400 at the Brickyard are less than two weeks away.