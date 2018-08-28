UPDATE: 4 missing Ohio children found safely; mother and boyfriend in custody

Posted 8:03 am, August 28, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:50AM, August 28, 2018

Mother and boyfriend in custody after four missing Ohio children found safe

LIMA, Ohio — Authorities searching for an Ohio woman who they say took her four children have found all of the children safe and unharmed.

Police in Lima say the four children, ages 8-13, were taken early Tuesday and authorities had warned they could be in danger.

Police say the children were found Tuesday afternoon in a house in Kenton and that the mother is in custody. The woman’s boyfriend also was arrested on a warrant.

Police say the mother who didn’t have custody of the children tried to flee with her boyfriend when authorities approached the house in Kenton.

A missing child alert had warned that the mother might be taking the children to Florida.

Editor’s note: The photos and names of the children have been removed from this story to help protect their identities moving forward.

