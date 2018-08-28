× Suspect in fatal shooting at east side bar formally charged with victim’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police say they have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting at an east side bar Saturday morning.

IMPD says 40-year-old Derek Whitt was formally charged with the murder of 31-year-old David Ballinger on Tuesday.

Ballinger was killed after a fight broke out inside Bar 52, which then carried over outside to an adjacent parking lot, according to detectives.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3600 English Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. That’s when authorities say they found Ballinger in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The IMPD appreciates the cooperation and tips provided by the community along with the hard work of the investigators assigned to this case,” said IMPD in a press release. “This arrest is another testament to how quickly an arrest of a violent suspect can be made when police and community work together.”