Speedway police search for second suspect after Speedway gas station robbery; one juvenile arrested

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A juvenile was arrested, and police are still searching for a second suspect after a gas station robbery in Speedway.

Police were first called to the Speedway gas station on 16th Street across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway administration building around 3 a.m. on a robbery report.

Shortly thereafter, officers spotted the suspects in a stolen vehicle, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended about a mile away near Lynhurst Drive and 16th Street.

One juvenile was taken into custody, and police tell us they are still searching for a second juvenile.

