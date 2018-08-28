Speedway gas station directly across from IMS robbed three times in last two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - For the third time in two weeks, the Speedway gas station on 16th St., right next to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has been robbed at gunpoint.

The most recent robbery took place early Tuesday morning.

Sitting roadside, a 16-year-old was arrested and accused of robbery, resisting law enforcement and drug possession.

That arrest came after a brief police chase ended in a crash.

Just minutes earlier, investigators say three young thieves robbed the Speedway gas station at gunpoint, then sped away in a stolen SUV before being spotted by police.

Two of the robbers did manage to escape overnight.

Police reports show three times in the last two weeks the same Speedway has been targeted by thieves during the early morning hours.

On August 13, police say a man who appeared to be in his mid-20’s, despite holding his shirt over his face, robbed the store at gunpoint stealing $82 and some cigarettes.

The very next day, police say another suspect wearing a baseball cap, this time in his early to mid-50’s, also pulled out a handgun and robbed the clerk.

Neither of those two cases has been solved, but IMS officials say everyone should feel safe visiting the area around the track.

“We feel very safe here. We have a very strong relation with local law enforcement officials,” said IMS spokesman Alex Damron.

IMS officials say while the crimes directly across the street are a concern, there is always plenty of security and police presence during IMS events. That includes the upcoming Brickyard 400, which is being held after Labor Day this year to avoid the mid-July heat.

“Our spectators and fans should feel very safe. We have a strong game plan in place,” said Damron. “The bottom line is anybody coming to the Brickyard 400 should feel confident they’ll have a safe and fun time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Police say the three robberies all involve different suspects and anyone with information on the cases can contact Speedway police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.