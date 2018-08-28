× Putnam County intermediate school closed Tuesday over air quality concerns

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Tzouanakis Intermediate School in Greencastle, Indiana, will not hold classes Tuesday, August 28.

In a message posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jeff Hubble said school officials made the closure decision because of air quality concerns. No details were given as to the specific concern at hand.

Students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades are not to report to school, according to Hubble. The superintendent added that future closing/opening information will be posted via the school’s website.