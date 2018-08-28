Putnam County intermediate school closed Tuesday over air quality concerns

Posted 1:03 am, August 28, 2018, by

logo courtesy: Greencastle Schools

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Tzouanakis Intermediate School in Greencastle, Indiana, will not hold classes Tuesday, August 28.

In a message posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jeff Hubble said school officials made the closure decision because of air quality concerns. No details were given as to the specific concern at hand.

Students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades are not to report to school, according to Hubble. The superintendent added that future closing/opening information will be posted via the school’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s