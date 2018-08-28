× Police investigate fatal crash involving bicycle, car in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville man died early Tuesday morning in a crash involving a bicycle and a car.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at State Road 32 and State Road 37. Witnesses said a man on a bike was going eastbound on State Road 32 when a Chevrolet Spark going northbound on State Road 37 struck him. Investigators said it appeared the Spark had a green light at the intersection.

Police identified the bicyclist as 47-year-old Christian S. Sheller of Noblesville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Spark, Donnis P. Snorton, 62, Indianapolis, was not hurt. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

Parts of State Road 32 and State Road 37 had lane restrictions until about 4:30 a.m. while police investigated the crash.