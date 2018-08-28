× Owner of Plainfield Chick-fil-A to pay workers for community service as location is remodeled

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The owner of the Chick-fil-A in Plainfield plans to pay his 100 employees to do community service while the location is remodeled this fall.

The restaurant on E. Main St. is tentatively scheduled to close the last week of September, with the grand reopening projected for November.

During construction, Owner Chris Spires says his team members will be deployed throughout the area, serving with non-profit organizations including schools, parks and recreation, and Active Grace, a center that helps the homeless transition back to work.

After the restaurant is remodeled, it will reportedly have two drive-thru ordering lanes that will merge into a single payment and pickup lane.

Spires says he’s hoping to give back to the community that has supported him.

“For the past 14 years, I have served the Plainfield community side by side with some amazing Team Members,” said Spires. “The support of our amazing community is the reason we are able to expand and renovate our restaurant. We are thrilled to spend some time while we are closed supporting organizations that make Plainfield and the surrounding areas such a wonderful place to live and do business.”