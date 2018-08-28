Monroe County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. - Body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting has been released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Boyer, 24, was fatally shot by police on Aug. 7 after two deputies served a warrant at a home in the 5900 block of Tower Road.

Police say when Deputies Don Teague and Deandre Moxley arrived, Boyer came out with a handgun. Sheriff Swain says he pointed the gun at the deputies who then shot him.

Swain said the deputies went to the house to serve a warrant on a 33-year-old woman for violating home detention, but they believed Daniel Boyer, 24, would also be at the home. Boyer was wanted on two warrants for dealing methamphetamine and possession.

Both deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

On Tuesday, the department released body cam footage of the fatal shooting. It shows two waves of shots fired at the suspect.

Swain said this was the first fatal shooting involving his officers in decades.