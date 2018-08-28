× Indiana election officials undergoing new security training

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen Indiana election officials were part of an inaugural training session this week focused on election and cyber security.

The new class, a partnership between Ball State University and the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, comes weeks ahead of the midterm elections. But the focus is much broader and will last well beyond the current political cycle.

The Certificate in Election Administration, Technology and Security was developed by Ball State’s Voting System and Technical Oversight Program. Organizers believe this training is the first-of-its-kind partnership in the country.

“Listen we’re trying our very, very hardest to have every vote count because it does,” Jay Phelps said, the Bartholomew County Clerk who is part of the training. “And so the 2016 election, thankfully Russia didn’t get to any voting machines, but this was kind of a wake-up call to everybody. So it’s very important that I know my voters feel comfortable and confident when they go to the polling place.”

Applications were solicited from across Indiana. Organizers expect to begin new classes every six months.

“People really want to know does my vote count,” Phelps said. “And I can honestly look you in the eye and say yes it does in Indiana.”