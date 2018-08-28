Historic Irvington bar serves booze breaking 150-year dry spell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An East Side bar is making history by serving the first hard alcohol in the historic Irvington neighborhood. The area has been without booze since the 1800’s thanks to the city's founders.

For decades a covenant banned alcohol within the Irvington city limits. Beer and wine crept into the area over the years, after it was annexed by Indianapolis, but liquor was still dry. Newly opened, Bonna Station will be the first bar in the historic district to serve booze.

“I’ve heard a story of a gentleman trying to open a bar here in the 1950's, and it was met with great resistant," Bonna Station General Manager Jason Ammerman said, "People wanted Irvington to remain the same.”

City council members are calling it a welcome change with overwhelming neighborhood support.

“It goes through city planning just like everything else does," City-County Councilor Blake Johnson said, “The covenant that was originally put together had some legs, and it stuck around for a long time.”

Other bars in the area do serve booze, but all are outside the historic Irvington barrier.