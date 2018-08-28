Health officials warn public to stay out of Fall Creek after sample finds high E. coli levels

Posted 11:59 am, August 28, 2018, by

File photo of Geist

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – You’ll want to stay out of Fall Creek at Geist Park. The Hamilton County Health Department reports the E. coli levels are “unsatisfactory.”

The health department takes samples from 21 different areas once a month. The water sampled this month at Fall Creek showed more than three times the amount of E. coli compared to the sample taken in July.

In fact, the sample tested at its highest E. coli level since May 2014.

The area isn’t closed, but officials recommend residents monitor the water in their area each month on the government’s website.

High levels of E. coli in water means the water has been affected by bacteria found in waste. Contact with the contaminated water can cause stomach illness, skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurologic, and wound infections.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s