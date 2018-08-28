Four children missing in Ohio believed to be in danger and headed to Florida

Posted 8:03 am, August 28, 2018, by

Damara Croley, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, Patience Wilson, Damien Wilson

LIMA, Ohio – Police in Ohio are searching for four missing children who they believe are in danger.

Police believe they were taken by their non-custodial parent, Marianne L. Merritt. They say she is headed to Florida with her boyfriend Charles Perkins in a 2000 Chrysler Voyager dark blue in color with a white passenger door and Ohio plate FMQ3175.

Merritt, 40, is a white female, 5’5”, 210 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Perkins, 39, is , 5’5”, 164 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is abusive toward the children.

Below is information about the missing children:

  • Damara Croley is a 13-year-old white female. She is 5’3” and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.
  • Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley is a 12-year-old white male. He is 5’01” and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.
  • Patience Wilson is a 9-year-old white female. She is 4’5” and180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.
  • Damien Wilson is an 8-year-old white male. He is 4’05” and 111 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Police are warning everyone in all states from Ohio to Florida to be on the lookout for the missing children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s