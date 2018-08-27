Thief caught on camera breaking into salon, steals $30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A thief is caught on camera smashing into a small business.

“I was pretty ticked,” explains Valerie Ellis, owner of A Sign of the Tymes Salon and Boutique.

Around 4 o’clock Monday morning, surveillance video shows a person throwing a concrete block through the front door of A Sign of the Tymes Salon and Boutique. The salon is on the city’s north side, on E. 56th near Keystone.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe that nobody would do anything. I’ve just never had a problem here,” explains Valerie Ellis, owner of A Sign of the Tymes Salon and Boutique.

The entire crime took less than 30 seconds. Footage shows once the concrete breaks the door, the person reaches in and unlocks it. The thief goes behind the counter and straight for the cash box.

“I felt like he knew exactly what he was doing,” explains Ellis.

Ellis says the thief only got away with $30.

“I would have rather given the guy the $30 bucks to not destroy my place, come on! It’s disheartening,” explains Ellis.

Ellis wants this stranger to realize he didn’t steal from a place; he stole from a person.

“He stole from a single sole parent just trying to make a living and trying to take care of her family and have a place for people to come and work,” explains Ellis.

The front door of the shop is now boarded up. The repair bill is expected to be around $1,000 for the broken door and damaged floors. Ellis admits the thief stole a bit of her sense of security, but she refuses to leave the place she considers her second home.

“I’m just annoyed that people think it’s okay to inflict themselves and not even have the regard for the effect that they have on the lives of other people. It really bothers me,” explains Ellis.

If you know anything that could track down tis thief, call Crime Stoppers are 262-TIPS.