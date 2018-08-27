× State police: Two ejected following I-70 crash near north split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected on I-70 Monday afternoon.

At around 4:00 p.m., a crash closed the left four lanes of eastbound I-70 downtown near the north split. It happened near mile marker 83.

ISP says two victims were ejected and have been hospitalized in serious condition.

The scene is now clear and traffic is once again moving.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.