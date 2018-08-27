× Police: Plainfield man pointed gun at mother traveling on I-70 with 2 children

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Plainfield man was arrested Sunday after allegedly pointing a handgun at a mother driving on I-70 with her two children, ages 6 and 11.

Indiana State Police say the woman was passing a semi in the westbound lanes when Jonathon G. Wiseman, 26, began tailgating her SUV in a Volkswagen Beetle.

After passing the semi, police say the suspect pulled alongside the SUV and allegedly pointed a handgun at the female. The mother then ordered her children to get down and she dialed 911 for help around 7:30 p.m.

When troopers located Wiseman, they say he was still harassing the woman in the SUV at the 43 mile marker in Putnam County. The officers stopped him and began a search of the vehicle, during which police say they located two loaded handguns near the driver’s area.

Wiseman was then taken into custody, preliminarily charged with felony intimidation and incarcerated in the Putnam County Jail.