× Police investigating after Columbus woman fatally hits husband with car

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police are investigating a man’s death after he was hit by a car early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near State Street and South Beatty Street in Columbus.

Police arrived on scene and found Justin Smith, 34, unresponsive. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the victim’s wife was driving the vehicle that was involved in the incident. CBS4 isn’t identifying the woman, as she is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus police at 812-376-2600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.