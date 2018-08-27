Police department warns Indiana residents about wild buffalo on the loose

Posted 9:04 am, August 27, 2018, by

File photo of buffalo

HAMILTON, Ind. – A police department in northern Indiana is warning residents about aggressive wild buffalo on the loose.

The Hamilton Police Department issued the warning late Sunday night. There are “numerous” buffalo roaming in the area of Johnson Lake Rd to E. Bellefontaine Rd. and west of 100 East to 200 East.

According to the police department, they are not friendly and they should not be approached.

As of this morning, the buffalo are still on the loose. The buffalo’s origin is unclear at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s