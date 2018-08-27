Photographer gives couple thoughtful gift five years after picture-less wedding

Photo: Raymond Hatfield Photography

INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. – Tracy Davis and Duran Pugh just got the best wedding gift ever. And it came five years after their big day.

The couple, married Aug. 3, 2013, at a church in Anderson, thought a friend was taking care of photos, but the loose arrangement didn’t work out, and the newlyweds were left with only a few cellphone pictures and a lot of regrets.

An Indianapolis photographer recently heard of their plight via Facebook and decided to give them the beautiful photos that they were missing.

Read the rest of IndyStar’s story here.

