Oct. 20 date set for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Garth Brooks will perform the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The country music superstar announced his intention to play in South Bend in July. No date or time had previously been announced.

“Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said at the time of the announcement. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

Brooks will be the first artist to perform a full, standalone concert in the 88-year-old football stadium. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Tickets will cost $98.95, which includes the base ticket price plus $19 in service fees. Organizers said there is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.