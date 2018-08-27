× Metro police investigating man found shot to death on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Carlton Apartments early Monday.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the apartments off of Township Line Rd. and W. 86th St., on the report of numerous shots fired. When they arrived at the 8200 block of Lenox Lane they found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds about the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that all parties involved in the shooting are connected in some way, and that this was a targeted shooting. They don’t believe that the public is in danger.

Police have a description of a vehicle that fled the scene after plowing into a brick wall of a carport near the crime scene. They add that the vehicle might have glass missing from one or more windows due to possible bullet spray. That vehicle description has been given to police officers, who are looking for the suspect or suspects.