Man struck, killed while crossing road on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after getting hit while crossing the road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at 46th Street and Woodland Drive. Police tell us the person was wearing dark clothing and crossing the road in an unlit section of the street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 46th Street struck him.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.