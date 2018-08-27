Man struck, killed while crossing road on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 6:16 am, August 27, 2018, by

Photo from scene on August 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after getting hit while crossing the road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at 46th Street and Woodland Drive. Police tell us the person was wearing dark clothing and crossing the road in an unlit section of the street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 46th Street struck him.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s