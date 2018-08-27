Hot, humid start to week as heat indices surge into the 100s

“It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” How many times have you heard that phrase, especially this summer?

Well, sometimes the saying is true, and it will absolutely apply to the start of our new work week. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with little to no clouds or shade opportunities.

We’re calling for the low 90s although heat indices will surge into the 100s by the afternoon. By 4pm Monday, it will feel like 102°. The feel-like numbers will be dangerous, so let this serve as a reminder to drink lots of water and not to leave your pets or kids inside the car for any length of time.

UV indices will be around 8. That means if you’re headed for a last visit to the pool, you’ll want to apply the sunscreen fairly quickly.

Relief will come around Wednesday when Central Indiana sees some more wet weather. We’re looking at a chance of rain all day long but more so into the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue overnight into Thursday morning. As we wake up Thursday, we have some chances of what I like to call “straggle storms.” Those will die off by midday.

We’ll rebound this weekend, so if you’re more comfortable in “average” temperatures – think mid 80s – you’ll like the forecast to come as we head into September.