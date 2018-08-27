× Greenwood City-Council member resigns amid State police investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood City-Council member who is the focus of an Indiana State Police investigation resigned his position on the council one day before investigators searched his office and home.

Brent Corey, who was an at-large member of the Greenwood City-Council, sent a letter to the Johnson County Republican party dated August 20.

“I no longer live in the City of Greenwood so please accept this letter as my resignation from the Greenwood Common Council effective August 20, 2018,” the letter stated. “It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Greenwood.”

The two-sentence resignation comes after Corey has served the last 10 years on the council.

It also came one day before Indiana State Police served search warrants at Corey’s Greenwood home, and the former and current locations of Sizemore Insurance Agency. Corey owned Sizemore Insurance Agency until August 17, when the business was purchased by Walker Hughes Insurance Group.

Kevin Wheeler, a director with Walker Hughes Group, says his company acquired Sizemore Insurance Agency after Corey approached them, looking to sell his business.

“He wasn’t quite sure where or what he was going to be doing,” Wheeler said. “He just wanted to be done and get out of the insurance business.”

After the sale, Wheeler said Sizemore Insurance Agency was moved out of its old office and into the Walker Hughes offices.

Wheeler said ISP came to the new office after first visiting the former Sizemore Insurance office, further east on Fry Road. He said the detectives were looking for computers related to Sizemore Insurance Agency.

“The computers that were in that office, we did not touch,” Wheeler said. “Most were gone already. We did have one laptop, and the search warrant did include that laptop, so that laptop was taken by the detectives last week.”

“They did not disclose to me what they were looking for specifically,” Wheeler said. “They just basically said they needed it (the laptop) for a period of time and would hopefully get it back to us.”

State police have been investigating Corey since early July after Greenwood police passed along a criminal complaint they had received. Corey’s attorney, Michael Kyle released a statement July 4.

“Mr. Corey’s computer was stolen last week from his office at work,” the statement said. “It is believed that police are now in possession of that computer. It is presumed that whoever took the computer filed the complaint/report against Mr. Corey with Greenwood police.”

State police have not disclosed the nature of their investigation into Corey or any allegations against him.

FOX59 has also confirmed a protective order was filed against Corey this month. It’s not clear if the protective order is related to the State Police investigation.

Johnson County Republican Party Chair, Beth Boyce says precinct committee members will gather September 18 to vote on a replacement for Corey on the Greenwood Council.

Precinct committee members will also vote September 6 to fill the vacancy left by the late Chuck Landon, who recently passed away.