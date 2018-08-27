× Expect a hot, humid Tuesday across central Indiana

Our late Summer heatwave will be with us for another 48 hours before relief moves in.

Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with the heat index near 100 degrees.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance for scattered storms Wednesday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Thursday morning and temperatures will be cooler to end the work week.

Highs will stay in the 80s with a chance for rain this weekend.

So far this has been a warm month.

August rainfall is now an inch above average.

We’ll have a sunny, hot Tuesday.

More rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler by Thursday.

Expect a half-inch of rain in Cincinnati on Thursday, but skies will clear before kickoff.

Expect a dry Friday.

Temperatures will cool down by the end of the week.

Scattered t-storms will develop Saturday night.

Rain will continue through Sunday.