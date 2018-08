× Eastbound I-74 closed in Shelby County due to fatal crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal crash has shut down part of I-74 in Shelby County.

All eastbound lanes of I-74 are closed near State Road 244. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at State Road 244 until at least noon, INDOT said.

Indiana State Police dispatch indicated there are three separate crashes within close proximity to each other.

This is a developing story.