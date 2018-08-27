× Colts’ Andrew Luck misses practice with minor foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First the good news: Andrew Luck’s right shoulder is just fine.

After Saturday night’s preseason game with San Francisco, he described his surgically-repaired shoulder as “alive.’’

Now the less-than-good news: The Indianapolis Colts’ $140 million quarterback missed Monday afternoon’s light practice with a foot injury.

“No big deal,’’ Frank Reich said, adding Luck would play if the Colts had a game that mattered Sunday. “Just a little minor (injury).’’

Reich added there’s a chance Luck will return to practice Tuesday.

Luck suffered the injury on a 15-yard scramble late in the second quarter when he was chased down from behind by 49ers defensive end Dekoda Watson. He bounced up from the tackle, returned to the huddle and tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron on the next play.

However, it’s worth noting Luck did not return for the Colts’ final possession of the second quarter. After the game, Reich said that was the plan all along.

Even though his franchise quarterback suffered a minor foot injury on the play, Reich had no second thoughts about Luck’s decision to tuck it and run.

“When you look back at that play, once you get to that (point), you’re at the point of no return,’’ Reich said. “If you’re going towards the boundaries, that’s one thing. You can protect yourself. You can slide.

“But once you take it up the middle and there’s a guy chasing you from behind, you’re kind of committed to go finish that thing out. I think it was the right decision.’’

Luck’s aggressive style has resulted in injuries to a variety of body parts. Along with the torn labrum in his right shoulder, he’s dealt with a lacerated kidney, a concussion and injuries to his right elbow, right shoulder, right thumb and left ankle.

Luck started the first 57 games of his career, including the playoffs. Since then, he’s missed 26 games over the last three seasons, including 21 of the Colts’ last 32.