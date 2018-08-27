Carmel police searching for vandals who defaced new planters along bike lane

Posted 9:26 pm, August 27, 2018, by

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for those responsible for vandalizing several planter boxes along Range Line Road.

Officers believe the boxes were vandalized with spray-paint sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The planters, which also act as steel barriers, were just placed along a bike lane within the past two weeks.

Since being installed, some residents have criticized the City for spending more than $142,000 on the project, saying there must have been cheaper alternatives. Jeremy Kashman, a city engineer, stood behind the decision last week, saying these planters made the most sense.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s