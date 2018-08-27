78-year-old Indy woman is robbed outside east side nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 78-year-old woman was robbed on Indy’s east side. The crime took place in the middle of the day outside a nursing home over the weekend.

The woman says she has never been the victim of a violent crime in her whole life, until now.

Anna Muncy says she stopped into a gas station to buy some food for her ailing husband, and then walked up the driveway of an adjacent assisted living center only to be approached by a complete stranger.

“He asked me if I had a cigarette lighter and I said I don’t smoke,” said Anna Muncy.

Anna says that’s when the suspect suddenly snatched the purse out of her hands.

“I was pulling on the purse because the purse was very important to me,” said Muncy.

Anna says she the thief quickly overpowered her and knocked her down before he jumped in a getaway car and sped away down the street.

“I think it was pretty cruel and mean,” said Muncy. “They shouldn’t have done it.”

Anna’s family says the stolen handbag had a pattern of butterflies on the outside, which Anna says had special meaning.

“It’s a tribute to my dead son,” said Muncy. “He was our baby, even though he was 50-something when he passed away.”

After the theft, the suspect went on a shopping spree, spending hundreds of dollars on the victim's stolen credit cards before they could be canceled.

While signs outside Arlington Place say the property is protected by surveillance, investigators wouldn’t release any pictures of the crime. Still, Anna hopes whoever ripped her off is caught before he steals from anyone else.

“I hope they catch him. I hope they get my purse back. That was cruel and mean,” said Muncy.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.