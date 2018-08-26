Several hundred mourners attend funeral for Iowa college student

BROOKLYN, Iowa  — Several hundred people are attending the funeral for the University of Iowa student whose body was found last week in a cornfield outside her hometown.

The funeral Mass was being held Sunday afternoon inside the gymnasium of BGM High School in Brooklyn, Iowa. Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts attended the school before her death.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport, Iowa, planned to lead the funeral. Mollie Tibbetts’ father, cousin and one of her teachers planned to speak at the service.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Investigators say the 24-year-old Mexican farmworker led them to a cornfield Tuesday where Tibbetts’ body had been left since her July 18 disappearance.

