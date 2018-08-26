× Rush County hit by strong storms

RUSHVILLE, Ind.- Rush County residents are cleaning up after a strong storm battered the area Saturday night and authorities still take stock of the damage.

“Just lucky it’s an old house, or it would have done a lot more damage or even flattened it,” said Ronald Hughes, who had a tree topple over onto his home, “now all I gotta do is get it off of there.”

All around Rushville, remnants of the storm are still around—from broken branches and toppled trees, all a reminder of Saturday’s fast-moving storm.

“When this storm came through we absolutely had no warning whatsoever,” said Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker. He spent most of Saturday night and Sunday surveying the storm’s damage with the National Weather Service.

“We had at least three or four cars that were damaged, a camper that was damaged,” said Kemker.

The damage doesn’t appear to be from a tornado, but rather straight-line winds, which Kemker said could have hit a hundred miles an hour.

We can report power has been fully restored.

Crews will continue working over the next few days to get the last of that debris cleaned up.