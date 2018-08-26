× Murder suspect turns himself in following May homicide on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Since the afternoon of May 19 IMPD homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals have been looking for Harold Pulliam who was suspected in the murder of Byron Davenport, Jr., at 24th and Sheldon Streets on the city’s near northeast side.

Saturday, reportedly with the assistance of a clergyman, Pulliam surrendered.

Repeated attention from Davenport’s family, media reports, a Crimestoppers bulletin and pressure from detectives and marshals convinced Pulliam to turn himself in, but not until after making a phone call to apologize to his alleged victim’s father.

Byron Davenport, Sr., told CBS4 that Pulliam called him Friday to say he was sorry for the killing of a man he had known for decades in the neighborhood just east of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

An associate told CBS4 that after investigators visited Pulliam’s family this week, the wanted man made his decision to surrender known.

That friend said Davenport had robbed Pulliam a month before the fatal confrontation on a street corner not far from where both men grew up.

Pulliam reportedly claimed self-defense in the shooting of Davenport.