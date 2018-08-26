× Mass shooting reported in downtown Jacksonville, video game tournament happening at the time

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Authorities are responding to a mass shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to a local media report, at least 4 have been killed and there are 11 victims. It reportedly happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

Police have described the incident as a mass shooting and are telling people to stay away from the area.

The Jacksonville Landing is a festival market place in downtown Jacksonville.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018