Mass shooting reported in downtown Jacksonville, video game tournament happening at the time

Posted 2:30 pm, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:34PM, August 26, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Authorities are responding to a mass shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to a local media report, at least 4 have been killed and there are 11 victims. It reportedly happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament.

Police have described the incident as a mass shooting and are telling people to stay away from the area.

The Jacksonville Landing is a festival market place in downtown Jacksonville.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

