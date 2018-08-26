It’s the Heat AND the Humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm, humid and "muggly" conditions around the Hoosier state Sunday. As first advertised last weekend, temperatures topped out at 90° in most locations around central Indiana. It is the 28th day this year Indianapolis has reached 90°. While that is warm, the real story was the humidity.

Dew point temperatures - the measure of the moisture in the air - were atrocius today. During August central Indiana often has dew points in the lower to middle 70°s. Today, in part thanks to Saturday's rains, dew points were in the upper 70°s to near 80°. That is about as high as you will see it in Indiana during the summer. The only places you may see it higher is near corn fields in Illinois and Iowa.

When you factor both the air temperature and the humidity together you get the heat index, also known as the "feels like" temperature. They peaked in the lower to middle 100°s. The 102° heat index in Indianapolis is the highest it has been since the 4th of July.

A deeper look in to historic heat index numbers shows that today's air was extreme for Indianapolis.

I went back and took a look at daily weather records since 1990. Indianapolis has only reached a 101° heat index 114 days. That means it happens on on 1.1% of the days (10,465) since the beginning of 1990.

What about going forward? That is good news if you don't like the heat and humidity. Only five, or 0.2%, days have produced a 100° heat index from August 27 through the end of the year. Good numbers but hold on...

The heat is not going away just yet. Computer models suggest our humidity may drop a little Monday and Tuesday. Instead of dew points being in the upper 70°s, models are projecting them to be in the lower 70°s.

Having said that, lower humidity, near 100% sunshine, and a southwest wind should help push temperatures a couple degrees warmer than Sunday.

With temperatures forecast to be in the low 90°s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday peak heat indices should top out in the upper 90°s to lower 100°s through mid-week.

QUESTIONS FOR MID-WEEK

I am currently forecasting 92° for a high temperature Wednesday. That comes with an asterisk because it depends on the timing of rain.

Computer models project a front moving through central Indiana Wednesday night in to Thursday morning. Ahead, along, and behind the front rain is expected to develop. As is often the case, computer models are beginning to slow down the progression of the system to central Indiana. This is why I've raised the temperatures Wednesday as I think much of the day could be rain free.

If the system brings rain to central Indiana earlier in the day, temperatures will only make it in to the lower to middle 80°s. Behind the system we should get a day or two of relatively cooler temperatures, but long range data suggests heat could return for the first several days of September. Stay tuned!