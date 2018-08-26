Indiana Guard’s Camp Atterbury plans Sept. 8 community day

Posted 6:56 pm, August 26, 2018, by

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base in central Indiana is inviting the public to its upcoming annual community day.

The Sept. 8 event will feature a military display area, community information, live music, historical displays, a live-fire demonstration and tours of Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh until 1 p.m. The live fire demonstration will start at 2 p.m.

Visitors to the events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. must enter through the main gate on Old Hospital Road.

A valid state or federal picture ID is required and will be checked by security upon entering the installation. Civilian firearms are not permitted on Camp Atterbury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s