IN Focus: Braun on Trump’s troubles, race for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - Senate candidate Mike Braun (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing several key issues in the news, including Michael Cohen's guilty plea, Paul Manafort's guilty verdict, and the latest news in the race for U.S. Senate.

In the video above, Braun also responds to the finance-related ethics complaint filed against his campaign by Indiana Democrats, and is also asked why one of his recent ads was pulled from his campaign YouTube page.

Despite reports of similarities to a recent Chevron ad, Braun told us he does not know why his campaign pulled the ad from TV and from its online platforms.

In the video below, Braun discusses his take on the recent reports from the Associated Press highlighting the issue of outsourcing and foreign auto parts sold by Braun's business.

Braun also goes after his opponent, incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), for not yet committing to vote for the President's pick for the Supreme Court, judge Brett Kavanaugh.