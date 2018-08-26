Four juveniles die in Jackson County crash

Posted 8:23 pm, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:28PM, August 26, 2018

CORTLAND, Ind. — Four juveniles died in a Jackson County crash Saturday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 37-year-old Cara Selby was driving the juveniles to a slumber party around 11 p.m. when her Chevrolet Suburban broke down a block from home on State Route 258. The juveniles got out to push the car the rest of the way when a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth Watson, crashed into them.

Nevaeh Law and Jenna Helton, both 14, and Brittany Watson, 15, died at the scene. 16-year-old Martin Martinez died on arrival to Methodist Hospital. Four other juveniles were struck and injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-358-2141.

