× Colts trade LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard’s retooling of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster continued Sunday.

The second-year general manager traded linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Morrison was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick who had dropped down the depth chart at the Colts moved from a 3-4 defense to coordinator Matt Eberflus’ 4-3. He had appeared in 31 games with 19 starts, and led the team in tackles last season with 109.

Pipkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and appeared in 12 games with one start. He posted 17 tackles and one pass defensed.

Pipkins’ acquisition addresses a thin area with the Colts’ defense. Quincy Wilson (hand), Nate Hairston (hand) and D.J. White (groin) missed Saturday’s San Francisco game with injuries.

In a sidenote, the departure of Morrison leaves the Colts with only five defensive players who pre-date Ballard’s arrival in January 2017: safeties Clayton Geathers, T.J. Green and Matthias Farley; cornerback Chris Milton and defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway.

