Younger brother of Mollie Tibbetts leads football team to win after her death

LISBON, Iowa. – After deciding a day before Friday night’s season opener that he would play, Scott Tibbetts led his high school football team to a win in their season opener.

The senior quarterback threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the 35-24 win against Lisbon. Tibbetts also recovered a late onside kick to help seal the victory.

In BGM-Brooklyn's first game of the season, Scott Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother, scored three touchdowns in the first half as BGM defeated Lisbon 35-24 pic.twitter.com/j8YqqqKgiX — KCRG (@KCRG) August 25, 2018

His older sister’s body was found on Tuesday following a long search after she was reported missing.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He’s accused of being in the country illegally.

The funeral for the 20-year-old college student will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn.