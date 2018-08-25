Younger brother of Mollie Tibbetts leads football team to win after her death
LISBON, Iowa. – After deciding a day before Friday night’s season opener that he would play, Scott Tibbetts led his high school football team to a win in their season opener.
The senior quarterback threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the 35-24 win against Lisbon. Tibbetts also recovered a late onside kick to help seal the victory.
His older sister’s body was found on Tuesday following a long search after she was reported missing.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He’s accused of being in the country illegally.
The funeral for the 20-year-old college student will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn.