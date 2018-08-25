Younger brother of Mollie Tibbetts leads football team to win after her death

Posted 5:57 pm, August 25, 2018, by

Photo Courtesy The Des Moines Register, Brian Powers

LISBON, Iowa. – After deciding a day before Friday night’s season opener that he would play, Scott Tibbetts led his high school football team to a win in their season opener.

The senior quarterback threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the 35-24 win against Lisbon. Tibbetts also recovered a late onside kick to help seal the victory.

His older sister’s body was found on Tuesday following a long search after she was reported missing.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He’s accused of being in the country illegally.

The funeral for the 20-year-old college student will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s