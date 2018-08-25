U.S. Department of Transportation awards IndyGo nearly $1 million grant

Posted 1:55 pm, August 25, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Department of Transportation has sent a $980,000 grant to IndyGo to support the transit system’s purchase of solar power charging stations for its electric bus fleet.

IndyGo will utilize battery powered buses to operate on its Red Line, a 13-mile long route stretching from Broad Ripple to downtown to the University of Indianapolis on dedicated lines.

The Red Line is under construction right now.

Critics of the project maintain that similar battery-powered buses have failed to deliver on promises made to New Mexico and California transit systems.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s