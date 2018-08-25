× Sen. John McCain dies at the age of 81

US Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain has died at the age of 81.

In a statement, the family released the following on Saturday night.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family,” his office said. “At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

On Thursday, McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, made the decision to discontinue medical treatment.

