Sen. John McCain dies at the age of 81

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) makes remarks after receiving the the 2017 Liberty Medal from former Vice President Joe Biden (not shown) at the National Constitution Center on October 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

US Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain has died at the age of 81.

In a statement, the family released the following on Saturday night.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family,” his office said. “At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

On Thursday, McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year,  made the decision to discontinue medical treatment.

This story will be updated.

