Police: Man to death outside east side bar following fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person died after being shot outside an east side bar early Saturday morning.

It happened before 1:30 a.m. outside the Bar 52 on English Ave., near South Sherman Drive. Officers responded to a report of a person shot, and when they arrived, they found a victim laying in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Metro police say the victim is a man in his 30’s. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to IMPD, there was an argument between at least two people. The fight started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot.

Witnesses say the fight was split up, but it resumed just seconds later. One of the individuals involved in the fight then produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Police also say numerous fights were still ongoing in the parking lot when officers arrived at the scene. This was an isolated incident and investigators say they have two people in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.