Luck returns to form as Colts beat 49ers, 23-17

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts were victorious in their third preseason contest of the year, beating the 49ers at home 23-17.

Luck finished Saturday’s game with a much better stat line than Tuesday night. He was 8-of-10 for 90 yards with a TD.

He also reminded the world he can get out of the pocket, scrambling four times for 27 yards.

Former first-round pick Eric Ebron has continued to be a bright spot after coming over from Detroit in the offseason. He had five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis received bad news in the second half, linebacker and Indy native John Simon suffered a neck injury. Details at this time are not known, but the very same injury caused him to go on IR last season.

The Colts wrap up the 2018 preseason Thursday night in Cincinnati.

The Bengals had back to Indianapolis less than two weeks later to open the 2018 regular season.